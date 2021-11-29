Prep Wrestling Update: November 29th

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2021-2022 WRESTLING

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids

Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge

Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the

Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden

Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville

Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all

twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and

conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my

BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed

under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews

and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

PRESEASON RATINGS:

TEAMS:

KIMBALL AREA CUBS No. 1A

132 No. 5A Gavin Winter (11)

170 No. 1A Ashton Hanan (12)

182 No. 5A Hayden Rosenow (10)

195 No. 1A Carter Holtz (12)

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS No. 3A

106 No. 10 Tucker Simmons (8)

126 No. 4 Alex Diederich (11)

138 No. 4 Will Gorecki (11)

152 No. 3 Jacob Liebold (12)

160 No. 6 Sawyer Simmons (10)

182 No. 4 Gabe Gorecki (12)

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS Lean and Mean

120 No. 8 Masyn Patrick (8)

138 No. 10 Drew Lange (10)

195 No. 8 Sam Harren (12)

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

126 No. 7 Teagyn Ludwig (12)

152 No. 8 Gavin Mathies (12)

170 No. 8 Sam Nistler (11)

285 No. Austin Schlangen (12)

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

220 No. 10 Spencer Eisenbraun (11)

BECKER BULLDOGS No. 5AA

113 No. 2 Kaden Nicolas. (10)

126 No. 9 Landon Kujawa. (9)

152 No. 10 Mason Doucette (12)

160 No. 8 Ethan Anderson (12)

192 No. 7 Tyson Ricker (11)

195 No. 9 Dylan Weber (11)

220 No. 4 Dylan Kolby (11)

285 No. 6 Bryce Kuschel (12)

FOLEY FALCONS No. 12AA

113 No. 8 Cyler Ruhoff (10)

126 No. 5 Levi Jacobson (12)

132 No. 1 Elijah Novak (12)

ROCORI SPARTANS

152 No. 4 Austin Moscho (12)

220 No. 8 Grady Minnerath (10)

SAUK RAPID/RICE STORM

113 No. 4 Vince Barz (10)

170 No. 8 Cole Ackerman (12)

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

138 No. 3 Jaxon Kenning (10)

170 No. 10 Cody Brott (12)

182 No. 10 Andy Johnson (12)

220 No. 10 Tucker Hugg (11)

SARTELL SABRES

126 No. 5 Spencer Johnson (12)