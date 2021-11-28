St. Cloud Police Investigating Death of A Baby, Mother Arrested

(Sarah Mueller, WJON)

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police are investigating after finding a baby who had died.

On Sunday at about 6:30 a.m. officers were called to the 2900 Block of Maine Prairie Road to conduct a welfare check on a woman and her child. During the welfare check, officers discovered a deceased three-month-old child.

Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of 26-year-old Fardoussa Abdillahi from St. Cloud for allegedly causing the death of her child.

This child has been transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office. Abdillahi was transported to the Stearns County Jail to be held on charges related to 2nd Degree Murder.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Forensic Crime Scene Team assisted with processing the crime scene.

This remains an active investigation and no other information is available at this time.

