Gas Buddy: New COVID Variant Could Drop Gas Prices

UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week. We're averaging $3.15 according to Gas Buddy.

Gas prices in Minnesota are 0.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.20 higher than a year ago.

The national average has fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says gas price declines are slowly picking up momentum. They say with oil's recent fall and the jury still out on a new COVID variant, Omicron, we could be in store for lower prices based on many countries turning back travel restrictions.

GLOW Holiday Festival Lights Up Minnesota State Fairgrounds