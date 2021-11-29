Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Holding Job Fairs This Week

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is making a move to address its staffing shortages. Sheriff's officials and county human resources staff are holding two hiring events this week.

There are several employment opportunities within the sheriff's office including correctional officers, deputies, and 911 dispatchers.

The staff will be available to answer questions and conduct walk-in interviews on Friday at Albany City Hall from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday at Cold Spring City Hall from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says this is the first time they have ever taken recruitment efforts out to surrounding cities.

