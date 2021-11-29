Be the Hit of Your Minnesota Holiday Party, Bring a “Snackle Box”

A few weeks ago my cousin sent me a screenshot of something amazing she found online. It was a fishing tackle box filled with various meats, cheeses, and snack items. It seemed like an absolute genius idea and I knew immediately I had to create one for myself.

When the text message announcing family Thanksgiving plans came out, I volunteered to create a meat and cheese tray, then immediately went to Walmart for a new tackle box.

For the innards of my "snackle box", I purchased a bunch of deli meats and a variety pack of cheese. When it came time to assemble, I measured out how long my mozzarella sticks were, and shoved in a divider. Then I just started loading in meats and cheeses until I hit max capacity.

What I learned while making this, is that this is the ideal way to transport and store a meat and cheese tray. There's no sliding around on a flat tray, and no cling wrap that doesn't actually cling to anything. Plus it is all contained in a box so it can just be tossed into the fridge for storage without it spilling everywhere.

Abbey Minke

This is going to be my new go-to for gatherings of all kind. It's all the deliciousness of meats and cheeses, and all the portability of a tackle box. I'm a snackle box believer!

