Still have a Ziplock bag of turkey in the fridge? What about those last three scoops of leftover stuffing? That last slice of pie everyone is too "Minnesota Nice" to finish off? After tonight (Monday, November 29th) those should be tossed out to avoid food poisoning, that is if you made those foods on Thanksgiving day. Here is how long your leftovers can safely exist in the fridge.

Turkey -- Can be safely consumed if kept in a fridge for three or four days. Cooked chicken, pork, and beef all have the same shelf life.

Stuffing -- Leftovers should be consumed or frozen within three or four days. If frozen stuffing can last between two and three months.

Potatoes, Yams, and Green Beans -- These should be consumed within three or four days when stored in a fridge.

Get our free mobile app

Cranberry Sauce -- Homemade cranberry sauce can be refrigerated seven to 10 days, and the canned stuff can last one to two weeks in the fridge.

Gravy -- This can be stored in a fridge for three to four days, or in a freezer for four to six months.

Pie -- Pie's shelf life is determined by the filling. Pies that contain egg, cream or chiffon can be stored in a fridge for three to four days, and fruit pies like apple or cherry can be stored at room temperature for one to two days, or in a fridge for up to a week.

Use caution when digging into leftovers. My fiance had a minor case of food poisoning over the long holiday weekend after eating some meat sticks found in the back of the freezer. It's not fun and can wreck a weekend. Be leftover smart this holiday season!

7 Countries That Are Roughly the Same Size as Minnesota

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.