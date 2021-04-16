SCTCC Baseball Recap

STCC CYCLONES 17 ANOKA RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 1 (5 Innings)

The Cyclones swept their double header with the Golden Rams to go to 10-1 on the season. They collected 12 hits, including a pair of home runs, a triple and a double. This gave their pitchers a lot of support early on. Gavin Wolff a lefty freshman from Annandale High School started on the mound. He threw three innings, he gave up 2 hits, 5 walks, 1 run and he recorded 3 strikeouts. Chris Lessman a freshman, right hander from New London Spicer High School, threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Zeus Schlegel a freshman right hander from Big Lake High School threw one inning in relief, he issued 3 walks.

Their offense was led by Marcus Cantu went 2 for 2 with a double and a pair of walks for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run. Jackson Peter went 2 for 2 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored 3 runs. Eric Holloman went 1 for 1 with a first inning home run, he earned three walks and he scored 4 runs. Drew Beier went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Anthony Rodriquez went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored a run. Keith Harden went 1 for 4 for a RBI and a stolen base, Carter Beck went 1 for 2 and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Allen was hit by a pitch, he earned a pair of walks and he scored 3 runs. Michael Solis had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Grant Ludwig earned a walk and Frank Fernandez scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Golden Rams was their pitcher of record, Dillon Stai threw one inning, he gave up 4 hits, 4 runs, 4 walks and he recorded a strikeout. They were led on offense by Beni Bruce, he went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored their lone run. Brandon Watkins went 1-3, Patrick Perrault and Hunter Smith both earned a pair of walks and Zach Zilsmer earned a walk.

SCTCC CYCLONES 6 ANOKA RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 5

The Cyclones collected 12 hits in game two including a home run and a triple to give starting pitcher Grady Fuch a great deal of support. Grady is a freshman right hander from Paynesville High School. He threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up 6 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Boysen a freshman right hander from Rochester John Marshall High School threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up 4 hits, 3 runs and he recorded 2 strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by their first baseman Frank Fernandez, he went 2 for 4 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Anthony Rodriguez, their second baseman, went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Zeke Haas went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and right fielder Drew Beier went

2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Cyclones DH Marcus Cantu went 2 for 4 and Brandon Puig their catcher, went 2 for 4 with a triple. Carter Beck, their center fielder went

1 for 2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Peter, their third baseman had a stolen base and Carson Geislinger as a pinch runner had a stolen base. Eric Holloman, Cyclones shortstop went 1 for 4.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher Ben Johnson took the loss, he threw two innings, he gave up 6 hits, 3 runs and he recorded 3 strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brandon Watkins, he went 2 for 4 with a pair of home runs for 2 RBI’s and Trevor Adams went 2 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Zach Ziesmer went 1 for 1 with a home run and Mike Schafer went 1 for 2. Jake Kouri was credited with a RBI and Valentino Faulkner earn a walk. Benji Bruce and Nathan Tillman both went 1 for 4 and Patrick Perrault went 1 for 2, with a walk and he scored a run.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday April 21st

@ Century Community College

2:00/4:00

Saturday April 24th @ PUTZ

Northland Community Tech Community College

1:00/3:00

Sunday April 25th

Northland Community Tech Community College