2021 Prep Wrestling Preview

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2020-2021 WRESTLING PREVIEW

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site: https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

SARTELL/ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Head Coach: Cody Olson

Section 8AAA

Staff:

Josh Halicke

Noel Meyer

Josh Stewart

Cole Stiel

Jackson Penk

The Sabres will have back three section place winners, including two state qualifiers, one section place returning from injury last season and fourteen others with a wide range of experience. They did graduate five seniors, including four section place winners of which two were state qualifiers. Despite that loss, look for the Sabres to challenge those dual meet marks from last season. If they stay healthy they could go for a potential top four in this section. The key leaders should include: Dylan Enriquez (37-5) back from injury, Ashton Lipinski (32-9) 1st Section, Spencer Johnson (27-9) 1st Section and Dutch Nordby (16-10).

8-6 overall Duals 4-3 Central Lakes

-Seven Section Placers Winners/Three State Qualifiers

-Silver Plaque MWCA Academic

-Second Place: Paynesville “Bulldog” Invite: 189.5 pts. 14 placers

-First Place: Robbinsdale Cooper “Hawk” Invite: 224 pts. 14 placers

-Seventh Place: Big Lake “Hornets” Invite: 99.5 pts 6 placers (10 Teams)

-Twelveth Place: Redwood Valley “River Riot” Invite: 78 pts. 4 placers (36 Teams)

-Fourth Place: Fargo “Rumble on The Red” Invite: 53 pts. 2 placers

Returning Wrestlers:

Dylan Enriquez 11th 37-5 (Injured) 2 yrs ago 3rd Section/AC

Ashton Lipinski 11th 32-9 1st Section/AC

Spencer Johnson 11th 27-9 1st Section/AC

Dutch Nordby 11th 16-10

William Budge 11th 14-13

Austin Frauenholtz 12th 13-16 3rd Section

Ayden Frauenholtz 9th 12-11

Kade Hendrickson 11th 10-11

Brett Thayer 12th 8-17

Logan Rodebush 12th 7-25

Dylan Welle 11th 4-15

Dagan LaSart 12th 4-14

Zach Randolph 11th 3-5

Aidan Toivola 12th 4-4

Ryan Joyce 11th 3-1

Avery Kouba 12th 3-7

Kaden Brooks 10th 1-1

Zaccory Anderson 9th 1-4

Graduates:

Sam Fernholz 38-8 2nd Section/AC (123-66 Career)

Jack Engel 30-10 2nd Section/AC (76-80 Career)

Andy Heckman 24-6 4th Section

Dylan Joyce 21-11 6th Section/AC

Richard Emslander 4-26

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM

Head Coach: Cole Wilson

Section 8AAA

Staff:

Derik Gilbertson

Zach Brown

Taylor Lewandowski

Terry Kipka

The Storm will have back four section place winners and nine others with a wide range of experience. They did graduate three seniors, all were section place winners, including a state qualifier. Despite that, they should challenge those dual meet numbers from last season. They did struggle with injuries thru the past two seasons, if they stay healthy they should be able to challenge for a top four spot in a competitive section. Their key leaders should include: Andrew Wollak (23-12) 3rd Section, Alex Diederich (21-12) 6th Section, Cole Ackerman (13-9) 4the Section, Dante Haywood (16-17) and Joey Hoeschen (15-10).

10-11 Overall Duals 4-3 Central Lakes

-Eight Section Place Winners/One State Qualifier

-Fourth Place: Cannon Falls “Bombers” Invite: 119.5 pts. 7 placers

-Sixth Place: Faribault “Dick Shiels: Invite: 91 pts. 6 placers

-Eighth Place: STMA “Knights” Invite: 68 pts. 5 placers

-Eleventh Place: Redwood Valley “River Riot” Invite: 78.5 pts. 3placers

Returning Wrestlers:

Andrew Wollak 12th 23-12 3rd Section

Alex Diederich 10th 21-12 6th Section

Dante Haywood 10th 16-17

Joey Hoeschen 12th 15-10

Cole Ackerman 11th 13-9 4th Section

Aiden Rollins 12th 9-21 5th Section

Dane Dingmann 11th 9-3

Matt Krepp 12th 8-20

Brayden Ness 11th 8-14

Jace Erickson 12th 4-7

Sean Christopherson 10th 3-12

Logan Culbertson 11th 3-1

Ethan Anderson 10th 2-1

Graduates:

Jared Spohn 37-7 1st Section/AC (164-33 Career)

Hunter Farnick 32-10 3rd Section/AC (52-27 Career)

Ben Gilbertson 12-6 4th Section (72-48 Career)

TECH TIGERS

Head Coach: Travis Holt

Section 8AAA

Coaching Staff:

Tony Kenning

Cole Schrader.

The Tigers will have six section place winners, including a state qualifier and six other with a range of experience. They did graduate nine seniors last spring, including three state qualifiers, whom earned a state championship and fourth place honors. Despite the loss thru graduation they should challenge those dual meet numbers from last season. The key leaders should be: Jaxon Kenning (26-12) 2nd Section, Andy Johnson (21-19) 5th Section, Nick Hamak (20-20) 5th Section, Tucker Hugg (18-15) 3rd Section and Spencer Gustin (15-6).

11-5 Overall Duals 5-2 Central Lakes

-Eleven Section Place Winners/Four State Qualifiers/Two State Placers

-Final Four Section 8AAA

-Gold Plaque MWCA Academic

-First Place: Monticello “Magic” Invite: 200.5 pts. 12 placers

-Second Place: Albany “Purple Pride” Invite: 170.5 pts. 11 placers

-Fourth Place: Orono “Spartans” Invite: 111 pts. 7 placers

-Sixth Place: Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invite: 119.5 pts. 9 placers

-Fifth Place: STMA “Knights” Invite: 109 pts. 12 placers

-Seventh Place: Foley “Tom Keating Memorial” Invite: 99.5 pts. 10 placers

-Sixteenth Place: Fargo “Rumble on The Red” Invite: 67 pts. 3 placers

Returning Wrestlers:

Jaxon Kenning 9th 26-12 2nd Section/AC

Andy Johnson 11th 21-19 5th Section/AC

Nick Hamak 11th 20-20 5th Section

Tucker Hugg 10th 18-15 3rd Section

Spencer Gustin 12th 15-6

Mahamat Hissein 12th 13-20 6th Section

Aidan Orth 10th 12-19

Jaden Dombrovski 9th 11-14 3rd Section

Sam Long 9th 12-14

Logan Lunceford 9th 11-12

Ajay Amundson 9th 5-5

Cody Brott 11th 1-10

Graduates:

Taylor Hugg 42-5 1st Section/AC (120-50 Career)

Isaiah Green 22-5 1st Sec./State Champ (71-23 Career)

Logan Hanson 30-13 3rd Section/AC (64-37 Career)

Aaron Voigt 37-12 1st Sec/4th State (60-37 Career)

Hunter Haupert 26-18

Jack Latterell 23-18 5th Section/AC

Carlos Agee 1-5 (26-20 Career)

Mason Thompson 5-10 (18-28 Career)

Brett Kayfes 3-9

ROCORI SPARTANS

Head Coach: Dustin Kramer

Section 6AA

Staff:

Nate Humbert - Varsity Assistant

Nick Hoff - Varsity Assistant

Brad Kelvington - Jr High

The Spartans will have back six section place winners, including a state qualifier. Along with eleven others with wide range of experience. With the graduation of just one senior, however a state qualifier, they should challenge their dual meet numbers from last season. If they stay heathy, I do see a great deal of potential improvement from this squad. Their key leaders should include, Austin Moscho (39-9) 2nd Section, Carter Thelen (24-20) 6th Section, Evan Moscho (21-12) 6th Section, Jack Major (18-18) 5th Section and Ben Hanson (15-24) 6th Section.

7-20 Overall Duals 1-6 Central Lakes Conference

-Eight Section Place Winners/Two State Qualifiers

-Third Place: Robinsdale Cooper “Hawk” Invite: 127 pts. 8 placers

-Fifth Place: HLWW “Lakers” Invite: 98 pts. 7 Placers

-Tenth Place: Orono “Spartans” Invite: 42 pts. 4 Placers

-Twenty-Fifth Place: Redwood Valley “River Riot” Invite: 42 pts. 2 placers

-Second Place: Eau Claire, Wisconsin “Old Abe” Duals; (4-1)

Returning Wrestlers:

Austin Moscho 11th 39-9 2nd Section/AC

Carter Thelen 12th 24-20 6th Section

Evan Moscho 9th 21-12 5th Section

Jack Major 9th 18-18 5th Section/AC

Ben Hansen 12th 15-24 6th Section

Ryan Kunz 12th 16-20

Ryan Rose 11th 14-23 5th Section

Luke Hemmesch 11th 11-21

Connor Stang 11th 6-17

Grady Minnerath 9th 5-4

Mason Orth 9th 5-2

Henry Theis 12th 4-9

Aaron Baisley 8th 4-13

Matthew Goebel 10th 3-11

Davey Maldonado 8th 1-1

Anthony Rodriguez 8th 1-1

Bryan Mata-Avilles 12th 1-10

Graduate:

Ben Primus 32-14 2nd Section/AC (74-53 Career)

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

FOLEY FALCONS

Head Coach: Scott Gorecki

Section 7AA

Staff:

Evan Warnert

Tee Baker

Chris Ratke

Jake Helmin

Tyler Spiczka

The Falcons will have back from their 40-3 dual campaign, Conference championship and Section 7AA championship. A total of nine section place winners, including six state qualifiers returning. They will also return six others with a great deal of experience, so despite the fact they had eight seniors, of which four were section place winners and three state qualifiers. Their leading wrestlers will include four 40+match winners: Elijah Novak (11th/49-8), Hunter Gorecki (12th/46-9), Logan Thorsten (12th/42-11) and Levi Jacobson (11th/41-10). In addition to that; they have a pair of 30+match winners: Andy Knutson (12th/33-9) and Greg Miller (12th/33-13) and 20 match winners: Caden Ruhoff (11th/25-17), Cole Rudnitski (10th/24-17), Cyler Ruhoff (9th/25-20), Joseph Thorsten (11th/26-10) and Alex Jennissen (9th/22-9). Three others seniors with 15 or more wins back; Evan Milejczak (19-13), Levi Henry (17-11) and Alex Vait (15-5-). Look for the Falcons to make a strong challenge to defend their Conference and Section honors and very possibly be a top four team in State AA.

40-3 Overall Duals 6-0 Granite Ridge

-Fourteen Section Placers/Nine State Qualifiers/One State Placer

-Section 7AA Champions/Fourth Place Class AA

-Gold Plaque: 3.7 GPA MWCA Academic

-First Place: Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invite: 223.5 pts. 14 placers

-First Place: Foley “Tom Keating Memorial” Invite: 190.5 pts 13 placers

-First Place: Chisago Lakes “Wildcat” Duals: (4-0)

-Fifth Place: Fargo “Rumble on the Red” Invite: 112 pts. 4 placers (58 Teams)

-Second Place: St. Cloud Tech “Kiffmeyer” Duals: (3-1)

Returning Wrestlers:

Elijah Novak 11th 49-8 1st Section/AC

Hunter Gorecki 12th 46-9 1st Section/AC

Logan Thorsten 12th 42-11 2nd Section/AC

Levi Jacobson 11th 41-10 1st Section/AC

Andy Knutson 12th 33-9 1st Section

Greg Miller 12th 33-13 1st Section/AC

Joseph Thorsten 11th 26-10

Caden Ruhoff 11th 25-17 3rd Section

Cyler Ruhoff 9th 25-30 5th Section

Cole Rudnitski 10th 24-17 5th Section

Alex Jennissen 9th 22-9

Evan Milejczak 12th 19-13

Levin Henry 12th 17-11

Alex Vait 12th 15-5

Graduates:

Conor Thorsten 51-7 1st Sec./6th State/AC (125-34 Career)

Isaiah Fitch 43-12 1st Section/AC (67-18 Career)

Ethan Oswald 35-13 4th Section/AC (65-38 Career)

Mitchell Rothfork 33-14 2nd Section/AC (83-55 Career)

Max Henne 22-17 4th Section

Sutherlin Schmit 30-9 Injured/AC (43-29 Career)

Daniel Halverson 15-15

ALBANY HUSKIES

Head Coach: Alex Even

Section 6AA

Coaching Staff:

Adam Tate

Troy Hoffarth

Simon Bryce

The Huskies will return from the 16-5 dual meet campaign seven section place winners, one was a state qualifier. They will also have ten with a range of varsity experience. So despite the graduation of four section place winners, look for the Huskies to challenge those dual meet numbers from last season and to possibly challenge for a top four spot in what should be a very good Section 6AA dual meet campaign. The leaders should include a pair of thirty match winner; William Mergen 12th (30-12) 2nd Section/AC and Hunter Tate 11th (30-14) 4th Section and a pair of twenty match winners; Tate Hoffarth 12th (26-14) 4th Section and Peyton Krumrei 11th (29-16) 4th Section/AC. Look for their younger wrestlers to show a great deal of improvement over the course of the season.

16-5 Overall Duals 4-2 Granite Ridge

-Eleven Section Placers/One State Qualifier

-GOLD Plaque “TOP AA MWCA Academic Team” (3.879 GPA)

-Third Place: Big Lake “Hornets” Invite: 150.5 pts 12 placers

-Fifth Place: BBE “Jaguar” Invite: 103 pts. 9 placers

-Fourth Place: Albany “Purple Pride” Invite: 129 pts. 10 placers

-Seventh Place: Elk River “Elks” Invite” 99.5 pts 8 placers

-Twenty-third Place: Cass Lake-Bena “Big Bear” Invite: 59.5 pts 1 placer

Returning Wrestlers:

William Mergen 12th 30-12 2nd Section/AC

Hunter Tate 11th 30-14 4th Section

Tate Hoffarth 12th 26-14 4th Section

Peyton Krumrei 11th 29-16 4th Section/AC

Devin Hanson 10th 16-15 5th Section

Declan Crumley 11th 12-13 5th Section

Carson Holthaus 10th 12-7

Owen Carlson 9th 11-21

Joseph Schmitt 9th 10-16

Connor Winkels 12th 5-10

Aaron Ainali 11th 4-9

Porter Caplan 11th 4-4

Spencer Kollman 10th 4-6

Nick Bushman 10th 4-10

Jacob Adrian 11th 6-23

David Bushman 10th 2-9

Mason Plumski 9th 2-3

Graduates:

Peyton Linn 32-9 3rd Section/AC (59-41 Career)

Dustin Schmitt 31-12 4th Section/AC (99-64 Career)

Thomas Blattner 28-14 3rd Section/AC (46-37 Career)

Riley Rakotz 14-5 3rd Section (63-45 Career)

MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE

BECKER BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Matt Aho/Jeff Zimmer

Section 6AA

Coaching Staff:

Dustin Weege

Luke Salzer

DeWayne Sommerdorf

Jaydon Grommersch

Andy Saunier

The Bulldogs will have back from their 22-2 dual meet campaign, conference championship and section runner-up team, nine section place winners. This includes three state place winners, one qualifier and twelve with a wide range of experience. They did graduate three seniors including a pair of state qualifiers, despite that look for them to challenge those dual meet numbers, make a strong challenge to defend their conference honors. They should make a very strong challenge for section and possible state honors. The key leaders should include: Caden DeWall 12th (40-2) 1st Sec./3rd State/AC, Lukas Paulson 12th (37-7) 1st Sec./4th State/AC, Brayden Weber 12th (36-6) 1st Sec./6th State/AC, Ethan Anderson 11th (37-11) 2nd Section/AC, and Adam Jurek 10th (35-9) 3rd Section/AC).

22-2 Overall Duals 7-0 Mississippi 8

-Eleven Section Place Winners/Six State Qualifiers/Three Placers

-Section 6AA Runner Up

-Gold Plaque MWCA Academic

-Second Place: Delano “Tigers” Invite: 195 pts. 12 placers

-Second Place: South St. Paul “Pete Veldman” Invite: 201 pts. 12 placers

-Third Place: BBE “Jaguar” Invite: 141 pts. 7 placers

-Eighth Place: Rogers “Holiday Matness” Invite: 114 pts. 6 placers (27 Teams)

-Fifth Place: Albany “Purple Pride” Invite: 112 pts 10 placers

Returning Wrestlers:

Caden DeWall 12th 40-2 1st Sec./3rd State/AC

Lukas Paulson 12th 37-7 1st Sec./4th State/AC

Ethan Anderson 11th 37-11 2nd Section/AC

Brayden Weber 12th 36-6 1st Sec./6th State/AC

Adam Jurek 10th 35-9 3rd Section/AC

Kylen Rish 12th 33-9 3rd Section/AC

Ethan Duncombe 10th 21-16 4th Section

Kaden Rish 9th 16-10

Dylan Kolby 10th 15-6 4th Section

Tyson Ricker 10th 10-14 4th Section

Bryce Kuschel 11th 10-16 5th Section

Ryan Boecker 10th 7-13

Drew May 9th 6-12

Mason Doucette 11th 6-4

Ryan Nelson 11th 4-4

Dylan Weber 10th 3-5

Joseph Goth 11th 3-3

Landen Kujawa 8th 2-1

Jake Rosenow 8th 2-1

Isaac Regel 11th 1-3

Owen Angell 8th 1-4

Graduates:

Jake Nelson 25-5 1st Section/AC (105-52 Career)

Reid Krause 35-14 2nd Section (46-14 Career)

John Stangler 11-10

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

KIMBALL CUBS

Head Coach: David Joseph

Section 4A

Staff:

Quinten Berres

Marcus Hamer

Ben Fox

The Cubs will have back from their 24-6 dual meet campaign ten section place winners, including six state qualifiers of which four were State place winners. They will also have ten back with a range of experience. They didn’t have anyone graduate last spring, so look for this team to likely challenge those dual meet marks from last season. The Cubs should be considered one of the top teams in Class A. They will be in one of the toughest Class A Conferences in the state and with last years Class A state runner up in Section 4A. If they stay healthy they could give both ACGC and BBE a strong challenge. Their key leaders should include: Ashton Hanan (39-8) 6th State, Zach Holtz (34-3) 6th State, Gavin Winter (33-8) 5th State, Alex Nelson (32-9) 6th State, Carter Holtz (35-2) 1st Section, Austin Donnay (30-16) 2nd Section, Cody Leither (22-13), Brett Schiefelbein (24-17) 5th Section and Lucas Jurek (13-10) Injured.

24-6 Overall Duals 5-1 Central Minnesota

-Section 4A Runner Up

-Eleven Section Placers/Six State Qualifiers/Four State Placers

-Second Place: Glencoe/SL/LP “Don Hall” Invite: 151 Pts. 13 Placers

-Third Place: Ogilvie “Lions 40th Annual” Invite: 173 Pts. 10 Placers

-Sixth Place: Albany “Purple Pride” Invite: 111 Pts. 9 Placers

Returning Wrestlers:

Ashton Hanan 11th 39-8 1st Sec./6th State/AC

Carter Holtz 11th 35-2 1st Section/AC

Zach Holtz 12th 34-3 1st Sec./6th State/AC

Gavin Winter 10th 33-8 1st Sec./5th State/AC

Alex Nelson 12th 32-9 1st Sec./6th State

Austin Donnay 12th 30-16 2nd Section

Brett Schiefelbein 10th 24-17 5th Section

Jack Bollman 10th 23-25 5th Section

Cody Leither 11th 22-13

Ace Meyer 11th 21-21 6th Section

Logan Kuseske 10th 13-16

Lucas Jurek 11th 13-10 Injured

Blake Brutger 10th 12-11

Hayden Rosenow 9th 9-13

Chase Anderson 10th 8-12

Brandon Guggisberg 12th 7-10

William Serbus 9th 5-20

Hank Meyer 8th 3-3

Sam Anderson 9th 1-2

Graduates:

None

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

Head Coach: Terry Gorecki

Section 7A

Staff:

Shane Fesenmaier

Wade Cruser

Brett Louden

Charley Rudy

Travis Holm

Spencer Elwell

Kevin Hines

Jason Kasella

The Royals will have back from the Section Championship team eight section place winners, Gabe Gorecki who was 30-9, before his injury in the Conference tournament and eight others with a range of experience and a transfer from Sauk Rapids with varsity experience. They did graduate four seniors, including three section place winners, of which one was a state qualifier. They should challenge those dual meet numbers from last season and make a strong challenge to defend their section championship. They are in a very tough conference with two of top class A teams in the CMC. Their key leaders should include: Jacob Leibold (45-13) 6th State, Mason Novitzki (32-11) 1st Section, Will Gorecki (36-16) 2nd Section, Gabe Gorecki (30-9) Injured, Austin Wensman (26-24) 3rd Section, Brayden Conrad (24-20) 4th Section, Michael Zimmerman (21-31) 5th Section and Sawyer Simmons (14-11) 6th Section 8AAA.

14-14 Overall Duals 2-4 Central Minnesota

-Eleven Section Placers/Four State Qualifiers/One Placer

-Section 7A Champions

-Silver Plaque MWCA Academic

-Second Place: Trinity at River Ridge “Tri-Hawk” Invite: 133.5 pts. 9 placers

-Fourth Place: Park Region Conference: 138 pts. 11 placers

-Sixth Place: Andover “Husky” Invite: 120 pts. 8 placers

-Sixteenth Place” Brainerd “Paul Bunyan’ Invite: 83.5 pts. 7 placers

Returning Wrestlers:

Jacob Leibold 11th 45-13 1st Sec./6th State/AC

Mason Novitzki 12th 32-11 1st Section/AC

Will Gorecki 10th 36-16 2nd Section

Gabe Gorecki 11th 30-9 AC/Injured

Austin Wensmann 12th 26-24 3rd Section

Brayden Conrad 12th 24-20 4th Section

Michael Zimmerman 10th 21-31 5th Section

Sawyer Simmons 9th 14-11 6th Section (Transfer Sauk Rapids)

Aidan Olson 12th 12-29 4th Section

Hunter Novitzki 11th 10-17 4th Section

Johnathon Bzdok 9th 10-10

Bryce Holm 10th 1-0

Bryce Binek 9th 1-12

Logan Nundahl 8th 1-6

Brock Costanzo 10th 1-6

Jeremy Mugg 11th 1-7

Graduates:

Matthew Kasella 17-15 1st Section

Gage Louden 25-12 3rd Section/AC (55-50 Career)

Isaac Kasella 11-29 6th Section

Chris Borash 4-16

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Head Coach: Dan Berg

Section 4A

Staff:

Heath Kramer

Jeff Forcier

Joe Holdvogt

The Eagles will have back from their 18-11 dual meet campaign eight section place winners, including three state qualifiers. They will also have eight back with a wide range of experience. They did graduate three section place winners, but look for the Eagles for challenge their dual marks from last season. They also make a strong challenge for a top four spot in the section dual meet campaign. They will have two of the top teams in the state in their section and three in the CMC. They will be wrestling a very tough schedule. Their key leaders should include: Sam Nistler (33-19) 2nd Section, Teagyn Ludwig (33-11) 3rd Section, Austin Schlangen (35-14) 2nd Section, Gavin Mathies (25-17) 2nd Section, Carter Mathies (26-22) 5th Section and Gavin Caron (21-20) 6th Section.

18-11 Overall Duals 2-4 Central Minnesota

-Final Four 4A

-Twelve Section Place Winners/Three State Qualifiers

-Third Place: Monticello “Magic” Invite: 138 Pts. 9 Placers (16 Teams)

-Fifth Place: Litchfield “Dragon” Invite: 119.5 Pts. 11 Placers

-Eighth Place: Buffalo “Bison” Invite: 74.5 Pts. 7 Placers

-Sixth Place: Paynesville “Bulldog” Invite: 114 Pts. 9 Placers

Returning Wrestlers:

Sam Nistler 10th 33-19 2nd Section

Teagyn Ludwig 11th 33-11 3rd Section/AC

Austin Schlangen 11th 35-14 2nd Section

Gavin Mathies 11th 25-17 2nd Section

Carter Mathies 12th 26-22 5th Section

Gavin Caron 10th 21-20 6th Section/AC

Sonnie DeHeer 9th 18-21

Isaac Ortiz 9th 14-11

Treyce Ludwig 8th 9-19 6th Section

Armando Walker 11th 7-16 5th Section

Ian Nistler 11th 7-25

Braden Kramer 8th 5-10

Jackson Geislinger 11th 2-2

Luis Gomez 12th 1-1

Graduates:

Taylor Ludwig 38-10 4th Section (134-65 Career)

Zach Nistler 17-7 3rd Section (122-73 Career)

Conner Lincoln 19-27 5th Section

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Head Coach: Logan Oellien

Section 7A

Coaching Staff:

Alex Lange

Jamey Koetter

Mike Jarnot

The Huskers will have back eight section place winners, including a pair of state qualifiers and seven with a range of experience. They did graduate six last year, including a pair of section place winners, of which one was a state qualifier. Despite that loss, they should challenge those dual meet numbers. They will be wrestling a tough schedule in the CMC, as that maybe one of the toughest Class A Sections in the state. They should challenge for a top four spot in what should be a well balance section dual meet campaign. Their key leaders should include Tate Lange (34-10) 2nd Section, Sam Harren (30-12) 1st Section, Drew Lange (25-13) 4th Section, Max Secord (23-11) 4th Section, Brandon Doll (20-19) 4th Section and Luke Bieniek (16-15) 4th Section.

13-11 Overall Duals 0-5 Central Minnesota

-Ten Section Placers/Three Qualifiers

-Final Four Section 7A

-Fourth Place: Paynesville “Bulldog” Invite: 131 pts. 12 placers

-Fifth Place: BBE “Jaguar” Invite: 107 pts. 8 placers

-Seventeenth Place: Redwood Valley “River Riot” Invite: 42.5 pts. 4 placers

Returning Wrestlers:

Tate Lange 12th 34-10 2nd Section/AC

Sam Harren 11th 30-12 1st Section

Drew Lange 9th 25-13 4th Section

Max Secord 12th 23-11 4th Section

Brandon Doll 12th 20-19 4th Section

Luke Bieniek 8th 16-15 4th Section

William Pilarski 8th 13-19 6th Section

Cohl Clear 11th 13-21 6th Section

Gabe Urbanski 12th 8-16

Wyatt Novitzki 8th 8-6

Evan Petron 11th 4-11

Grant Welle 9th 4-21

Alex Welle 11th 3-6

Trevor Robak 10th 1-2

Evan Lichy 9th 1-0

Graduates:

James Welle 24-18 2nd Section (115 Career Wins)

Michael Miller 19-18

Chase Boeckman 13-15 4th Section

Wesley Kramer 9-15

Coltin Petron 7-5

Lance Harren 4-2

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Jeremy Reiter

Section 5A

Staff:

Max Meagher: Assistant Coach

Tracey Piepenburg: Assistant/JH Coach

The Bulldogs have back two section place winners and eleven with a wide range of experience. They did graduate six, including four section place winners. Despite that look for this young team make big strides of improvement thru out the course of the season. They should challenge those dual meet numbers from last year, but it will be in one of the toughest conferences in the state, among Class A schools. They could make a challenge for the top four in what should be a very good section 5A dual meet campaign. Their key leaders should include; Craig Schmitz (27-13) 4th Section, Spencer Eisenbraun (17-16) Injured, Aaron Mages (14-28) 4th Section and Caden Sankoh (13-10). They will have a new head coach, a former Bulldog wrestler, a fifth grade teacher. Former coach Tim Roberg will be missed, I am sure you will be one of their most supportive fans.

12-18 Overall Duals 1-4 Central Minnesota

-Six Section Placers

-Third Place: Paynesville “Bulldog” Invite: 138 pts. 12 Placers

-Eleventh Place: Foley “Tom Keating Memorial” Invite: 40 pts. 7 Placers

Returning Wrestlers:

Craig Schmitz 12th 27-13 4th Section

Spencer Eisenbraun 10th 17-16 Injured

Aaron Mages 10th 14-28 4th Section

Caden Sankoh 9th 13-10

Brandon Hess 9th 13-23

Rene Hernandez 11th 13-19

Jose Anaya 9th 6-11

Chase Viessman 9th 3-10

Peyton Hemmesch 8th 2-2

Sam Lopez 12th 1-2

Vaughn McCray 12th 1-3

Preston Welling 9th 1-8

Trenton LeClaire 11th 1-8

Mason McNab 8th 1-0

Graduates:

Brandon Schlangen 27-10 3rd Section (56-30 Career)

Weston Roberg 27-12 3rd Section (90-62 Career)

Riley Messer 29-12 5th Section (68-86 Career)

Brett Mages 9-16 6th Section

Shawn Pinske 16-5

Trent Soine 1-17

STATE RATINGS (First of the Season)

TEAMS:

FOLEY FALCONS No. 6AA

BECKER BULLDOGS No. 7AA

KIMBALL AREA CUBS No.12A

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS LEAN and MEAN CLASS A

INDIVIDUALS

Class A

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

Gavin Winter No. 6 #126

Alex Nelson No. 3 #138

Zack Holtz No. 4 #160

Ashton Hanan No. 4 #170

Austin Donnay No. 10 #182

Carter Holtz No. 5 #195

Nichols Bowen No.10 #220

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

Will Gorecki No. 9 #132

Jacob Leibold No. 6 #145

Gabe Gorecki No. 9 #160

Mason Novitzki No.3 #285

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Austin Schlangen No.7 #285

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Tate Lange No. 7 #170

Class AA

FOLEY FALCONS

Levi Jacobson No. 8 #120

Logan Thorsten No. 8 #152

Hunter Gorecki No. 4 #195

Greg Miller No. 8 #220

Elijah Novak No. 6 #285

BECKER BULLDOGS

Ethan Anderson No. 8 #138

Lukas Paulson No. 1 #145

Kyle Rish No. 9 #160

Caden DeWall No. 2 #182

Brayden Weber No. 4 #220

ROCORI SPARTANS

Austin Moscho No. 9 #152

Class AAA

CLOUD TECH TIGERS

Jaxon Kenning No. 5 #120

Tucker Hugg No. 10 #220

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Spencer Johnson No. 9 #120

Ashton Lipinski No. 9 # 145

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Andrew Wollak No. 8 #145