2019 HS Football Preview: Tech Tigers [VIDEO]

The Tech Tigers navigated some rough seas in 2018 under first-year head coach Jon Benson. In addition to losing a number of long-time Tigers to graduation, the team also suffered from a rash of suspensions during the season and saw starting quarterback Nate Trewick break his leg.

Despite the turmoil, Benson led the team to a 6-4 record, including a 37-7 playoff win over Osseo. The Tigers saw their season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion, falling 20-16 to the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm on a last-second touchdown pass.

The Tigers will turn the page in 2019 with a strong group of returning players on hand to open up their new home field at the new Tech High School. The Tigers previously played a majority of their home games at St. Cloud State University, while practicing at Clark Field on the campus of the old Tech High School.

“I think it’s going to bring the community together more,” Logan Hanson said. “We can show everyone what we got.”

“I think it’ll be fun, but it’s a big responsibility too,” senior quarterback Nate Trewick said. “You gotta carry the tradition that’s been built at (Clark Field) and continue the legacy everyone else built for us.”

A number of seniors will lead the Tigers on the field in 2019, with a number of returners on the front lines. Running back Kedrik Osuorah says that will be a big strength for Tech this season.

“The lineman on both sides of the ball are just gonna dominate all the time,” Osuorah said. “They are gonna win games for us this year.”

The large group of seniors is looking forward to playing together one last time this season.

“I’m excited for playing with these guys,” Isaiah Green said. “I’ve been playing with them since seventh grade… we are trying to have a great year this year.”

“There’s 20-something (seniors), so everyone has role,” Troy Feddema said. “We help the young kids out.”

“It’s great leading all the younger kids and teaching them,” Hunter Stulz said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how far we’ve come since freshman year.”