2015 High School Football Broadcast Schedule
The 2015 high school football season gets underway on August 22nd, and 1390 The Fan/WJON is your home for all the action all year long. This season we are focusing on the biggest matchups- and biggest rivalries- in Central Minnesota.
Week One: Saturday, August 22nd:
Week one begins on a Saturday with a doubleheader on our airwaves. At noon, Sartell begins their journey back to the state tournament with a game at Rogers on AM 1390 The Fan. At 7 PM, the youthful Tech Tigers will look to build on their growing-pained 2014 season with a game at Chisago Lakes on WJON.com (online only).
Week Two: Friday, August 28th
Week two features a rivalry match between Tech and the Sabres in Sartell on AM 1390 The Fan, while ROCORI takes on the Cardinals in Willmar on WJON.com (online only).
Week Three: Friday, September 4th
Week three gives us our first look at the Apollo Eagles as they play against the Cardinals at Alexandria on AM 1390 The FAN. Meanwhile, the Sabres host Moorhead on WJON.com (online only).
Week Four: Friday, September 11th
The Tech Tigers head to ROCORI on AM 1390 The Fan looking for revenge after a tough loss last season to the Spartans in Cold Spring, while Sartell heads up north to Bemidji on WJON.com (online only).
Week Five: Friday, September 18th
A battle between two teams who made runs to the state tourney last season as ROCORI plays at Sartell on AM 1390 The Fan. On WJON.com (online only) Sauk Rapids looks to take down the Tigers at Tech.
Week Six (subject to change): September 25th
The crosstown rivalry continues when the Apollo Eagles take on the Tech Tigers at SCSU on AM 1390 The Fan, while rivals Sartell and Sauk Rapids-Rice battle on WJON.com (Online only).
Week Seven (subject to change): Friday, October 2nd
Tech heads up Highway 23 to take on the Cardinals in Willmar on AM 1390 The Fan, while Sauk Rapids-Rice plays at Apollo on AM 1240 WJON.
Week Eight (subject to change): Thursday, October 8th
The Apollo Eagles and Sartell Sabres will battle in what has become a very heated rivalry the past few seasons on WJON.
