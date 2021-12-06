10 (Slightly) Positive Things About Winter In Minnesota
I may just be one of the biggest complainers about winter. It sucks, in my view but I realize many people enjoy a variety of winter activities, so I am attempting to put myself in that frame of mind.
Remember when you were a kid and you just accepted winter as a fact of life and just made the best of it? Well,my ability to do that slipped away as time went on. Now, I just think of winter as payback for the summer.
At any rate, I managed to come up with 10 positive things about winter;
- This is the obvious one but NO bugs. In the summer months bugs, mostly mosquitoes account for the majority of my cursing. Winter, no bugs!
- You can fish in the middle of a lake without the expense of owning and maintaining a boat.
- This is just one of my theories. We may be semi "freeze dried" for a few months allowing us to age a bit slower.
- We can pack on a few pounds and cover it with layers of clothing.
- No yardwork. Maybe an occasional cleaning of the driveway but no mowing, trimming and all that other fun stuff.
- Being stuck working indoors isn't as torturous as watching a beautiful summer day out your window at work.
- Winter doesn't last forever.....so far
- I rarely have the urge to take an impromptu jog. Not that I do in the Spring, Summer, or Fall but I'm struggling to find 10 good things.
- It's much easier and less smelly to gather up the dog's butt nuggets when they are frozen.
- And finally, I rarely have to "adjust" my stuff
