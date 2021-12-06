Have You Been Affected By Any Shortages This Season?

There have been a lot of stories lately about the supply chain's backup and subsequent shortages on shelves. While I haven't personally been affected by any shortages (yet), I have noticed a lot of empty shelves at stores lately.

The part that I am not sure about is whether or not this is normal for this time of year. Anecdotally, I don't remember seeing every single Hot Wheels car missing from the shelves. At the same time, I might not have noticed had it happened in the past.

Whatever the reason is, it's a little jarring to walk around Target and see so many signs saying "More of what you love arriving soon." Last month I noticed my kid's favorite brand of chicken nuggets where nowhere to be found.

We went to Culver's on Saturday night and they are no longer serving Buffalo Tenders due to 'recent market conditions within the chicken category.'

Again, we are dealing with Christmas decorations, Hot Wheels cars and chicken tenders.. all things we can probably survive without (although my toddler may not survive without his nuggets).

Will these issues resolve themselves, or is this the 'new normal' when we go shopping? Some stuff we have, some we don't and you'll just have to find out what's available when you get here.

