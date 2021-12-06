Update: 14-Year-Old in Custody for Alleged School Threat

SAUK RAPIDS -- A 14-year-old is in custody for allegedly posting threats on social media directed at the Sauk Rapids-Rice middle school.

The threats were made on Saturday.

Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise says they are continuing to investigate the incident, but the student claims sole responsibility for the creation of the threatening post.

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the district was made aware of the threat at about 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

It was a threat made toward staff and students and there were some names that were mentioned. As a Superintendent, that's one of the key perspectives when we date, time, and people that's obviously going to garner a lot more attention and that's when we brought in law enforcement.

The district is planning to send out additional information to parents and staff by 2:00 p.m. Monday.

Police believe this is an isolated threat at the secondary level.

For the safety of all students and staff at Sauk Rapids schools, doors will remain locked all day and police will continue their presence at all sites.