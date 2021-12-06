Own This Famous 14+ Acre Private Island 35 Minutes From St. Cloud

If you've ever dreamed of owning your own private island, you won't have to travel very far to do it. There's a 14.90-acre private island for sale in Maple Lake, Minnesota. It's about a 35-minute drive from St. Cloud. The only catch is, it'll cost you $975,000.

Let's hope your scratch-off tickets hit big this Christmas! The property is located at 6926 80th St. NW. Maple Lake. According to the listing on Zillow, "this is referred to as Humphery's Island. Hubert Humphrey dedicated this property to Camp Courage in the Early 1960s."

Get our free mobile app

That's awesome, your private island would come with a bit of fame and cool history! The island is complete with its own pavilion that's been converted into living quarters with a kitchen, bathroom, small living room, and bedroom. It's roughly 1,000 square feet of finished space.

It's ready for you to live on, be your family vacation hot spot, or even be rented out as one of the coolest Airbnb rentals of all time.

The property description says, "its remarkable scenery resembles strolling around St. John's Arboretum."

This is the perfect property for someone who loves living alone and enjoys nature...or possibly a mad scientist! The possibilities are endless with this space.

If you're interested in learning more, you can contact the listing agent, Lloyd Hoelscher with Coldwell Banker Realty. The property's MLS ID is 6089129.

Check out a photo gallery of the island below. It doesn't cost anything to dream!