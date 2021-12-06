St. Paul Castle Designed By Glensheen Mansion’s Architect is For Sale
Brokered by: Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
Have you ever wanted to live inside Minnesota's Glensheen Mansion? Here is your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the next best thing.
There is a mansion on the market down in St. Paul that was designed by the same architect, Clarence H. Johnston, who designed Glensheen in Duluth.
The asking price for this six-bedroom/six-bathroom, 1925-built beauty is $2.395 million, so hopefully your bank account can handle that. Take a look at the listing here, and take a look inside by scrolling down.
