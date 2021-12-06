Paramount Announces Spring 2022 Production Schedule
ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Center for the Arts has announced their spring production schedule.
The performances cover a wide range of artistic tastes from music, to comedy, dance, theatre and more.
Some of the featured shows included:
Fri, Jan 14 – Shapiro & Smith Dance, “Burning Air” - modern dance
Sat, Jan 15 – Mary Mack & Tim Harmston – comedy duo
Wed, Jan 26 – Chanticleer – choral (co-presented with the Youth Chorale of Central MN)
Fri, Feb 11 – Chris Koza – Americana singer/songwriter Sat, Feb 12 – Doktor Kaboom – comedy/science - FAMILY SERIES
Tue, Mar 1 – Church Basement Ladies – musical comedy
Fri, Mar 4 – Goitse – contagiously energetic Irish music
Sat, Mar 5 – The Pirates of Penzance – NY Gilbert & Sullivan light opera
Fri, Mar 11 – Masters of Soul – Motown & soul
Sun, Mar 13 – Elizabeth York – violinist – 101 SERIES – FREE
Fri, Apr 1 – Century Celebration with The New Standards – Paramount Fundraiser
Sat, Apr 2 – Fairytales on Ice – FAMILY SERIES
Sat, Apr 30 – Croce Plays Croce – AJ Croce playsthe songs of hisfather, plussome of his own
Sun, May 15 – Minneapolis Guitar Quartet – with flutist Linda Chatterton – 101 SERIES – FREE
Tue, May 17 – Killer Country with the Killer Vees – classic country
Dates, times and ticket prices vary per show.
Tickets go on sale Monday at 10:00 a.m. and you can get your tickets for any show by calling the Paramount box office at 320-259-5463 or going to their website.