St. Cloud Area School District Adds Three Days to Winter Break

ST. CLOUD -- Another local school district has announced their plans to extend the upcoming winter break for students.

On Monday the St. Cloud Area School District announced they will be adding three days to make the break a full two weeks. With the extra days, winter break will now begin on December 20th and end on January 3rd.

KIDSTOP will be available those three days by registration only. Because of the changes to December’s calendar, January 18th and March 4th will now be in-person learning days instead of a staff development and digital learning day.

The district says the decision was made due to staffing shortages, student absences, and other pandemic-related challenges.

