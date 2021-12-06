Prep Wrestling Update: December 6th

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2021-2022 WRESTLING

(Thursday Dec. 3rd Thru Saturday Dec 5th Results)

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs got off to a strong start to their season with two big wins; they defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rival St. Francis 43-27 with a 8-5 match split and four big falls. The Bulldogs defeated AA Lean and Mean Scott West 47-15 with a 10-4 match split and four falls. Six Bulldogs went 2-0: Bennett Kujawa (106), Ethan Anderson (152), Mason Doucette (160), Dylan Kolby (220) and Bryce Kuschel (285).

BECKER BULLDOGS 43 ST. FRANCIS FIGHTING SAINTS 27

106 Bennett Kujawa (BEC) Dec. Caden Bergen (STF) 6-2

113 Gavin Gould (STF) Dec. Nolan Jurek (BEC) 7-3

120 Gunner Holsletter (STF) Dec. Nicolas Kaden (BEC) 7-3

126 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Fall Kyler Sherk (STF) 3:53

132 Tyson Charmoli (STF) Tech. Fall Drew May (BEC)

138 Ken Hollenbeck (STF) Maj. Dec. Ryan Boecker (BEC) 17-6

145 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Maj. Dec. Kyle Halstensen (STF) 12-2

152 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Jacob Tilly (STF) 1:27

160 Mason Doucette (BEC) Fall Brady Peltier (STF) 3:39

170 Aydan Carlson (STF) Dec. Adam Jurek (BEC) 2-1

182 Bo Flagstad (STF) Fall Tyson Ricker (BEC) :49

195 Dylan Weber (BEC) Won by Forfeit

220 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Won by Forfeit

285 Bryce Kuschel (BEC) Fall James England (STF) 1:56

BECKER BULLDOGS 47 SCOTT WEST PANTHERS

106 Bennett Kujawa (BEC) Fall Bennet Balk (SW) 3:33

113 Tracy Caleb (SW) Fall Nolan Jurek (BEC) :32

120 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Fall Mason Breegemann (SW) 1:17

126 Matt Randolph (SW) Dec. Landen Kujawa (BEC) 8-7

132 Drew May (BEC) Dec. Isaac Williams (SW) 8-7

138 Ryan Boecker (BEC) Maj. Dec. Ethan Dvorak (SW) 10-2

145 Landon Church (SW) Dec. Ethan Duncombe (BEC) 10-6

152 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Brian Dvorak (SW) 1:13

160 Mason Doucette (BEC) Dec. Leo Siekmann (SW) 10-5

170 Adam Jurek (BEC) Maj. Dec. Ashton Holbrook (SW) 14-4

182 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Fall Tristan Holbrook (SW) 5:17

195 Dylan Thomas (SW) Dec. Dylan Weber (BEC) 8-1

220 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Fall Luke Meriweather (SW) 1:48

285 Bryce Kuschel (BEC) Dec. Carson Schoenbauer (SW) 4-3

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons opened their season with four dual meet wins over the field of teams at the Chisago Lakes Wildcats duals. The Falcons defeated Section 1A Kenyon-Wanamingo 38-31 (7-7), New Richland Heartland-Ellendale-Geneva from Section 2A 60-13 (11-3), Chisago Lakes (Section 4AA) 69-9 (12-2). And Cambridge-Isanti from Section 7AA 40-33 (8-6). Elijah Novak (285) and Levi Jacobson (126) both went 4-0; Cyler Ruhoff (113) and Colton Rothfork (220) went 3-1. Isaac Milejezak (145), Evan Miller (152), Cole Rudnitski (160), Wyatt Harris (182) and Alex Jennissen (1450 all went 2-0.

FOLEY 38 KENYON-WANAMINGO 31

106 Ryan LaCanne (KW) Fall Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) 4:40

113 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Maj. Dec. Masyn Hanson (KW) 11-2

120 Reed Sommer (KW) Fall Wyatt Wall (FOL) 3:29

126 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

132 Gavin Johnson (KW) Fall Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) 1:22

138 Landon Trump (KW) Maj. Dec. Wyatt Lueck (FOL) 12-1

145 Alex Jennisson (FOL) Maj. Dec. Kiefer Olson (KW) 12-0

152 Dillon Bartel (KW) Dec. Joseph Thorsten (FOL) 5-1

160 Caden Ruhoff (FOL) Fall Owen Craig (KW) 4:24

170 Jaedin Johnson (KW) Dec. Aaron Ratke (FOL) 4-0

182 Josiah Peterson (FOL) Fall Gage Thompson (KW) 1:42

195 Will Van Epps (KW) Dec. Andy Boettcher (FOL) 2-0

220 Colton Rothfork (FOL) Fall Charles Koncur (KW) 2:51

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

FOLEY 60 NRHEG 13

106 Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) Won by Forfeit

113 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Won by Forefit

120 Annabelle Petsinger (NRHEG) Dec. Wyatt Wall (FOL) Dec 4-2

126 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Parker Bunn (NRHEG) 1:40

132 Nikolas Petsinger (NRHEG) Maj. Dec. Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) 10-2

138 Wyatt Lueck (FOL) Won by Forfeit

145 Issac Milejczak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

152 Evan Miller (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Maj. Dec. Clay Stenzel (NRHEG) 10-1

170 Zack Jennissen (FOL) Won by Forfeit

182 Wyatt Harris (FOL) Won by Forfeit

195 Ralph Roesler (NRHEG) Fall Andy Boettcher (FOL) 2:30

220 Colton Rothfork (FOL) Tech. Fall Aden Berg (NRHEG) 19-4

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Dec. Makota Misgen (NRHEG) 9-2

FOLEY 69 CHISAGO LAKES 9

106 Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) Won by Forfeit

113 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Won by Forfeit

120 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Fall Owen Morley (CL) 3:44

126 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

132 Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) Fall Braxton Bender-Ehlke (CL) 4:21

138 Andrew Novack (CL) Fall Wyatt Lueck (FOL) 3:04

145 Issac Milejczak (FOL) Dec. Hayden Trupe (CL) 6-4

152 Joseph Thorsten (FOL) Fall Brycen Morley (CL) 1:33

160 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Won by Forfeit

170 Chance Jones (FOL) Won by Forfeit

182 Wyatt Harris (FOL) Won by Forfeit

195 Logan Bender (CL) Dec. Andy Boettcher (FOL) 4-1 OT

220 Colton Rothfork (FOL) Won by Forfeit

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

FOLEY 40 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 33

106 Cal Droubie (CI) Fall Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) :24

113 Leo Edblad (CI) Dec. Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) 5-1

120 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Fall Brock Brown (CI) :45

126 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Blaine Wald (CI) 3:20

132 Carter Wothe (CI) Dec. Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) 12-5

138 Caleb Sachs (CI) Fall Wyatt Lueck (FOL) 1:46

145 Alex Jennisson (FOL) Maj. Dec. Maverick Henderson (CI) 13-3

152 Evan Miller (FOL) Fall Keith Hout (CI) 3:43

160 Caden Ruhoff (FOL) Fall Jacob Henderson (CI) 2:19

170 Treytin Byers (CI) Fall Aaron Ratke (FOL) 3:26

182 Darren Spencer (CI) Fall Josiah Peterson (FOL) 5:10

195 Aiden Micholski (FOL) Fall Dillon Sommerfeld (CI) 5:17

220 Scott Simpson (CI) Fall Colton Rothfork (FOL) 3-2

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Deke Scott (CI) :38

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans opened their season with a good team performance, they earned third place a the Osseo Tournament wit 102 points and nine place winners. Kameron Moscho (106), Austin Moscho (152) and Mason Orth (182) all earned second place medals. Luke Hemmesch (145), Ryan Rose (170), Matthew Goebel (195) and Grady Minnerath (220) all earned third place medals. Jack Major (126) earned fifth place and Aaron Baisley (160) took sixth place.

PHOTO: Roger Mischke

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies had an awesome season opening performance with a 153.5 points to earn the championship at the Sauk Centre/Melrose Invitational. They earned thirteen medals, including three championships by Devin Hansen (132), Payton Krumrei (160) and Owen Carlson (126) and Devin Hansen earned Outstanding Wrestlers honors for his efforts. Jimmy Calislse (120), Mason Plumski (145), Declan Crumley (195), Jack Eveslage (220) and Jacob Adrian (285) all earned second place medals. Ean Hansen (113), Spencer Kollman (132) and Joseph Schmitt (138) all earned third place and Cole Moulzolf (152) and Nathan Kollmann (106) all earned fifth place.

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM

The Storm started their season with some pretty tough competition, they are new to Section 6AA and they got their welcome. They opened with a pair of Section 6AA teams, No. 4AA ranked Princeton Tigers, they were defeated 51-19, they had a 4-9 match split with one fall. The No. 7AA Big Lake Hornets defeated the Storm 77-6 with the Storm on the winning side of one match. Cole Ackerman (195) won both of his matches. The Storm traveled to Faribault Dick Shields” Invitation, they had eight wrestlers that competed. The Storm earned eighth place in this nine team event with 49.5 points. The Storm had three place winners; Vance Barz (113) earned the championship, Cole Ackerman (182) earned third place and Owen Scheeler (145) took sixth place.

PRINCETON TIGERS 51 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 19

106 Levi Thompson (PR) Fall John Pesta (SRR) 2:56

113 Logan Culbertson (SRR) Won by Forfeit

120 Double Forfeit

126 Vance Barz (SRR) Maj. Dec. Tim Kohl (PR) 13-5

132 James Kohl (PR) Maj. Dec. Jack Barz (SRR) 15-6

138 Tyler Wells (PR) Tech. Fall Brayden Ness (PR)

145 Ethan Ballweber (PR) Fall Owen Schleeler (SRR) 3:23

152 Noah Vanderbeek (PR) Fall Reid Kiffmeyer (SRR) 2:53

160 Parker Adkins (PR) Fall Kieran Hixson (SRR) 1:59

170 Dante Haywood (SRR) Dec. Will Shultz (PR) 5-4

182 Zach Marshall (PR) Fall Graham Doherty (SRR) 4:56

195 Cole Ackerman (SRR) all Ridley Paetznik-Huntala (PR) 3:42

220 Keith Ellingson (PR) Won by Forfeit

285 Kevin Boeke (PR) Won by Forfeit

BIG LAKE HORNETS (BL) 77 SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM 6

106 Landon Bage (BL) Fall John Pesta (SRR) 2:33

113 Beau McCrone (BL) Fall Logan Culbertson (SRR) 5:10

120 Cash Sixberry (BL) Fall Vance Barz (SRR) :38

126 Christian Noble (BL) Fall Jack Barz (SRR) 1:08

132 Dallas Sibbet (BL) Fall Mason Anderson (SRR) :38

138 Nolan Reiter (BL) Tech. Fall Brayden Ness (SRR)

145 Dillon Bowen (BL) Fall Owen Scheeler (SRR) :41

152 Vinci Dante (BL) Fall Reid Kiffmeyer (SRR) 5:24

160 Tyler Dehmer (BL) Fall Kieran Hixson (SRR) 1:03

170 John Murphy (BL) Default Dante Haywood (SRR)

182 Brett Bordwell (BL) Fall Graham Doherty (SRR) 1:52

195 Cole Ackerman (SRR) Fall Peter Duncombe (BL) 3:27

220 Alex Hanrahan (BL) Won by Forfeit

285 Kane Lapointe (BL) Won by Forfeit

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs opened their season at the Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational, this included several ranked teams and numerous rank individuals. This included Jackson County Central (Section 3A, No. 3A) and Watertown-Mayer (Section 2AA, No. 11AA). The Cubs earned third place with 194.5 points and eleven place winners. They earned five championships by: Mark Schiefelbein (113), Gavin Winter (132), Carter Holtz (195), Haden Rosenow (220) and Ace Meyer (285). Ashton Hanan (170) earned second place, Lucas Jurek (138) and Brett Schiefelbein (152) both earned third place medals. Mark Brutger (126) and Logan Kuseske (160) both earned fourth place and Cody Leither (145) took sixth place.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royalton-Upsala Royals opened season with a very impressive team performance to win the Big Lake Hornets invitational. The Hornets were ranked No. 7AA with a win over the No. 4AA ranked Princeton Tigers on Thursday night. The Royals minus a couple of starters, they earned twelve place winners, including two championships and five second place. They scored 207 points to defeat Big Lake by 2 1/2 points. Gabe Gorecki (182) and Jacob Leibold (160) both earned championships. Tucker Simmons (106), Lane Olson (113), Alex Diederich (126), Sawyer Simmons (160) and Jeremy Mugg (285) all earned second place medals. Kaden Holm (195) and Bryce Holm (220) both earned third place and Nicholas Leibold (145), Hunter Novitzki (170) and Brady Yourczek (138) all earned fifth place.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers opened their season minus a couple of their starting wrestlers. They earned fifth place with 112.5 points at the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Invitational with nine place winners. Will Pilarski earned the championship at 145 and Drew Lange (138), Wyatt Pilarski (113) and Wyatt Novitzki (106) all earned second place medals. Masyn Patrick (126) earned third place and Evan Lichy (170) earned fourth place. Cyril Féria (195) earned fifth place and Alex Sanchez-Mohs (285) took sixth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles opened their season earning fourth place at the Sauk Centre/Melrose tournament. They earned 94 points with eight placers, despite the fact they were missing a pair of starters. Sonnie Deheer (195) and Austin Schlangen (285) both earned championships. Teagyn Ludwig (132), Gavin Mathies (160) and Ryan Schueller (182) all earned second place. Isaac Ortiz (152) earned third place and Gavin Caron (145) and Treyce Ludwig (152) both earned sixth place.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs opened their season with three duals at the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City “Falcon” Duals. They were defeated by Section 5A foe, No. 6A Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 56-12. They defeated by Tracy-Balaton (Class A Lean and Mean) 49-21 (5-9) by Section 3A foe Pipestone Area (5-9) and Section 5A foe Canby 42-30. Aaron Mages (170) and Spencer Eisenbraun (285) both went 3-0. Mason McNab, Brandon Hess, Grant Wendlandt and Peyton Hemmesch wen 2-1

CANBY 42 PAYNESVILLE 30

106 Eli Greenman (CANB) Won by Forfeit

113 Mason McNab (PAY) Maj. Dec. Issac Guzman (CANB) 9-1

120 Tallen Merritt (CANB) Fall Carson Suchy (PAY)

126 Blake Giese (CANB) Fall Preston Welling (PAY)

132 Brandon Hess (PAY) Dec. Sam Drietz (CANB) 3-2

138 Jose Anaya (PAY) Fall Nathan Cole (CANB) 2:28

145 Grant Wendlandt (PAY) Maj. Dec. Easton Antony (CANB)13-3

152 Lane Fink (CANB) Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAY) 3:39

160 Lincoln Fink (CANB) Fall Hayden Andrews (PAY) 3:43

170 Aaron Mages (PAY) Maj. Dec. Sawyer Drietz (CANB) 18-7

182 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Fall Sawyer Drietz (CANB) :20

195 Parker Verhelst (CANB) Fall Seth Vearrier (PAY) 3:34

220 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Dec. Wesley Verhelst (CANB) 9-3

285 Gavin Noyes (CANB) Won by Forfeit

PIPESTONE AREA 45 PAYNESVILLE AREA 27

106 Haden Mulvihill (PIP) Won by Forfeit

113 Brayden Burmeister (PIP) Fall Mason McNab (PAY)

120 JJ Martens (PIP) Fall Carson Suchy (PAY)

126 HudsonBurnett (PIP) Fall Preston Welling (PAY)

132 Davis Budden (PIP) Dec. Brandon Hess (PAAR) 3-1

138 Mitchell Blonigen (PAY) Fall Ritch Sobrecary (PIP)

145 Grant Wendlandt (PAY) Fall Gavin Olson (PIP)

152 Nate Bobendrier (PIP) Dec. Trenton LeClaire (PAY) 4-3

160 Bode Bruns (PIP) Fall Hayden Andrews (PAY)

170 Aaron Mages (PAY) Dec. Jackson Melcher (PIP) 6-2

182 Aiden Voss (PIP) Dec. Seth Vearrier (PAY) 7-5

195 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Fall Valentin Barrios (PIP)

220 Seth Gawerecki (PIP) Won by Forfeit

285 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Fall Jayden Hoss (PIP)

TRACY MILROY-BALATON 49 PAYNESVILLE AREA 21

106 Troy Gillette (TMB) Won by Forfeit

113 Mason McNab (PAY) Dec. Linkoln Carlson (TMB) 3-2

120 David Schuh (TMB) Fall Carson Suchy (PAY) 1:13

126 Devin Carter (TMB) Fall Preston Welling (PAY) :22

132 Brandon Hess (PAY) Fall Damian Alatriste (TMB) 3:48

138 Ayden Horner (TMB) Fall Jose Anaya (PAY) 1:24

145 Jacob Meyer (TMB) Maj. Dec. Grant Wendlandt (PAY) 19-7

152 Trenton LeClaire (PAY) Dec. Gage Struchen (TMB) 8-4

160 Ashton Squires (TMB) Fall Hayden Andrews (PAY) :30

170 Aaron Mages (PAY) Default Noah Ortiz (TMB)

182 Caden Johnson (TMB) Fall Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) 1:53

195 Eathan Martinez (TMB) Dec. Seth Vearrier (PAY) 9-6

220 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Dec. Travis Willhite (TMB) 7-0

285 Nick Willhite (TMB) Won by Forfeit

ATWTER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY 66 PAYNESVILLE AREA 12

106 Gradyn Grahn (ACGC) Won by Forfeit

113 Mason McNab (PAY) Won by Forfeit

120 Carson Suchy (PAY) Won by Forfeit

126 Jayden Kragenbring (ACGC) Fall Preston Welling (PAY)

132 Edwyn Gonzalez (ACGC) Dec. Brandon Hess (PAY) 7-3

138 Cole Holien (ACGC) Fall Mitchell Blonigen (PAY)

145 Jevon Williams (ACGC) Fall Grant Wendlandt (PAY)

152 Brady Holien (ACGC) Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAY)

160 Mason Studemann (ACGC) Fall Hayden Andrews (PAY)

170 Jake Mortensen (ACGC) Fall Aaron Mages (PAY)

182 Logan Straumann (ACGC) Dec. Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) 4-2

195 Isaiah Renne (ACGC) Fall Seth Vearrier (PAY)

220 Jaxon Behm (ACGC) Fall Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY)

285 Terrell Renne (ACGC) Won by Forfeit

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush opened their season with two big dual meet wins at the Eden Prairie triangular. They defeated Champlin Park 68-9 and Eden Prairie 60-12. The Crush earned fourth place with 129 points at the Saint Michael Albertville “Knights” invitational with eight place winners in this ten team field of teams. This field did include five ranked teams, the Crush Tucker Hugg (220) earned the championship. Cody Brott (170) earned second place, Jaxon Kenning (138) and Aidan Orth (145) both earned third place. Jesus Ruiz (120) earned fourth place and Tanner Hugg (132) and Sam Long (160) both earned fifth place.

CRUSH 60 EDEN PRAIRIE 12

106 Grady Brott (SCC) Won by Forfeit

113 Jack Hamak (SCC) Won by Forfeit

120 Ethan Brott (SCC) Won by Forfeit

126 Zach Weisman (EP) Dec. Jesus Ruiz (SCC) 7-4

132 Tanner Hugg (SCC) Fall Justin Bates (EP) 2:38

138 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) Fall Dominic Zieska (EP) 4:00

145 Aidan Orth (SCC) Fall Leo Johnson (EP) 2:43

152 Nick Hamak (SCC) Fall Ian Guilory (EP) 1:22

160 Sam Long (SCC) Fall London Bui (EP) 4:54

170 Jacory Bates (EP) Dec. Cody Brott (SCC) 10-3

182 Andy Johnson (SCC) Dec. Will Diana (EP) 5-2

195 Sutton Kenning (SCC) Fall Ethan Sather (EP) 1:09

220 Patrick Njoya (SCC) Maj. Dec. Julian Berg (EP) 12-4

285 Tucker Hugg (SCC) Fall Will Sather (EP) 1:03

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 68 CHAMPLIN PARK 9

106 Wata Lorina (SCC) Won by Forfeit

113 Zack Mayo (CP) Dec. Jack Hamak (SCC) 9-3

120 Hulaon Rwreixk (CP) Fall Ethan Brott (SCC) 1:05

126 Chris Rolthksi (CP) Maj. Dec. J. J. Ruiz (SCC) 15-6

132 Tanner Hugg (SCC) Won by Forfeit

138 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) Tech. Fall Jackson Miles (CP)

145 Aidian Orth (SCC) Fall AJ Nayiselth (CP) 3:37

152 Nick Hamak (SCC) Won by Forfeit

160 Hershel Brice (CP) Dec. Sam Long (SCC) 12-5

170 Cody Brott (SCC) Fall Mitch Knight (CP) :58

182 Andy Johnson (SCC) Won by Forfeit

195 Sutton Kenning (SCC) Fall Victor Ortiz (CP)

220 Tucker Hugg (SCC) Won by Forfeit

285 Patrick Njoya (SCC) Won by Forfeit

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres opened their season with a good team performance, as they earned fourth place at the ten team field of teams at the Big Lake Hornets invitational. They earned 135.5 points with nine placers, including an impressive performance by four of the Sabres. Spencer Johnson (132), Dylan Enriquez (138), Ashton Lipinski (152) and Will Budge (195) all earned championships. Zach Anderson (126) and Tucker Mugg (285) both earned fourth place, Alex Hendrickson (106), Julian Morris (120) and Larkin Lang (182) all earned fifth place.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tuesday December 7th

Foley “Falcons” Triangular:

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Big Lake, Annandale/Maple Lake, Foley

Thursday December 9th

Albany “Huskies” Triangular:

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Dassel Cokato/Litch, Zimmerman, Albany

Princeton “Tiger” Triangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Becker, Milaca/FC, Princeton

Norwood Young America Triangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Norwood Young America, Delano, Holdingford

Monticello “Magic” Triangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Big Lake, Rocori, Monticello

Ogilvie “Lions” Quadrangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Crosby-Ironton, Rush City/Braham, Royalton/Upsala, Ogilvie

Spectrum Triangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: St. Agnes, Holdingford, Spectrum, Holdingford

Paynesville “Bulldog” Triangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: New London-Spicer, Rocori, Paynesville

Friday/Saturday December 11th/12th

Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invite;

Start Times: 9:30/10:00

Teams: Bemidji, Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena,Chisago Lakes,Cloquet, Foley, Frazee, Grand Rapids, Little Falls, Moorhead, Mound-Westonka, Pierz, Sartell, St. Cloud Tech, Staples-Motley, White Bear Lake Area

Saturday December 11th

Jackson County Central Invite

Start Time: 9:30

Teams:Adrian-Ellsworth, Aitkin,Canton,Dell Rapids,Fulda,HarrisburgJackson County Central, LCWM, Lucerne, Madelia/Truman, NRHEG, St. James, Maple River/USA, Wabasha-Kellogg, Waseca, West Lynn, Windom, Worthington

Chanhassen Invite:

Start Time 9:00

Teams: Buffalo, Cambridge-Isanti, Chaska-Chanhassen, East Ridge, Elk River, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Hopkins, Irondale, Mankato West, Minneapolis Washburn, Minnetonka, Osseo, Owatonna, Rosemount, Wayzata, Woodbury

Delano “Tigers” Invite:

Start Time: 9:00

Teams: Becker, Delano, D.C./Litch, Park Center, Rockford, Rogers, St. Croix Lutheran, St. Peter, St. Thomas Academy, Watertown-Mayer.