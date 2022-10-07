Zebra Mussels Found in Another Wright County Lake

BUFFALO -- Zebra mussels have been discovered in another Wright County lake.

A lakeshore owner contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to report finding the aquatic invasive species in Buffalo Lake.

DNR officials conducted a search Thursday and found young zebra mussels at the north landing on County Road 35.

Wright County officials say zebra mussels were found in nearby Lake Pulaski earlier this year.

