One Person Taken to the Hospital After Crash on Interstate 94

ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Albertville on Saturday. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and an SUV both going west on Interstate 94 collided.

A passenger in the car, 27-year-old Lonya Rise of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Dasch Ainer of Hayward, California, and the driver and passenger in the SUV, 36-year-old Michael Smith of Minneapolis and 33-year-old Brittney Telford of Clearwater, were not hurt.

