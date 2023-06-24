One Person Taken to the Hospital After Crash on Interstate 94
ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Albertville on Saturday. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 94.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and an SUV both going west on Interstate 94 collided.
A passenger in the car, 27-year-old Lonya Rise of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, 21-year-old Dasch Ainer of Hayward, California, and the driver and passenger in the SUV, 36-year-old Michael Smith of Minneapolis and 33-year-old Brittney Telford of Clearwater, were not hurt.
