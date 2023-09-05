Three People Hurt After Vehicle Pile-Up Near Cokato

COKATO (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a four-vehicle pile-up in Wright County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Highway 12 at Quimby Avenue near Cokato.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Volkswagon Jetta, Ford 500, Chevrolet Cruze, and Mazda CX-5 were all going west on Highway 12 when the Volkswagon hit the Ford and caused a pile-up.

The driver of the 500, 16-year-old Trinitee Miller of Cokato, the driver of the CX-5, 23-year-old Olivia Hjelmeland of Maple Lake, and the driver of the Cruze, 81-year-old Clifford Nicholson of Dassel, all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jetta, a 17-year-old girl, and a passenger in the Cruze, 50-year-old Edward Nicholson of Dassel, were not hurt.

