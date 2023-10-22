Two Killed And Three Hurt In Crash Near St. Michael

WRIGHT COUNTY (WJON News) -- Two people are dead and three people were hurt in a crash near St. Michael Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:00 p.m. a semi-truck driven by 37-year-old Khader Hawadle of Savage was going west on Interstate 94 when it lost two tires.

An SUV going east on I-94 driven by 44-year-old Viengkhone Nguyen of Brooklyn Park hit at least one of the tires. The State Patrol says both Nguyen and 43-year-old Lea Khamphachanh of St. Cloud, a passenger in the SUV, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other passengers in the SUV: 28-year-old Tiana Deppa of Rice, 45-year-old Pane Eisenschenk of St. Cloud, and 38-year-old Phetsamai Khamphachanh of Sartell were all taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Hawadle was not injured in the accident.

