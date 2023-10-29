One Man Has Died In Single Car Crash

MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One man is dead in a single-car crash near Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup was going east on Interstate 94 at mile marker 190 around 12:30 p.m. yesterday (Saturday) when it went off the road to the right and crashed.

The driver of the truck, 45-year-old Henry Smith of St. Cloud died at the scene. The airbag did deploy, and alcohol was not involved in the crash.

