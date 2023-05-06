Three Hurt in Rear-End Crash on Highway 55 Near Maple Lake

MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a crash on Highway 55 in Wright County Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:00 p.m. near Maple Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a truck and a car were going east on Highway 55 at 53rd Street Northwest. Authorities say one of the two vehicles attempted to pass the other, but rear-ended it instead.

The driver of the truck, 18-year-old Wyatt Anderson of South Haven, and his passenger, 17-year-old Liliah Girard, were taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 24-year-old Hunter Wren of Maple Lake, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries but did not go to the hospital.

