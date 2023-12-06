Winter Is Coming! Do Minnesotans Really Enjoy It?

With the snow we had earlier this week, it sure gave us a little taste of winter and what could be yet to come. The inch or so that covered most of the area gave the feel of a Christmas Card or Hallmark Movie Set.

That got us thinking, since winter is indeed coming, what are the favorite parts of Winter for residents of Central Minnesota.

There was an overwhelming majority of people couldn’t find much good about the winters here.

Ericka went as far as to say “Can't think of anything...so I'm gonna go with, when it's over!!

To which Rene replied: “THIS! 100%”

Then Ericka responded: “however, if we have winter like we're having it now, I'd be ok with it, better than like it was last year anyway!! Lil to no snow/ice, not super cold, I could get thru it!!”

But others were ok with the snow that comes during the Winter Months.

Ruth Ann said, “Watching grandkids play in the snow and driving their snowmobiles”.

Lissa had her own good thoughts about the snow “It is pretty when we have a fresh snowfall, the beautiful, colorful sunrises (when it’s not overcast), new Hallmark movies and lazy days!!”

Jana also has a good plan for snowy winter days in Minnesota “Snuggling up and watching Grumpy Old Men”.

And on that theme of “Grumpy Old Men”, the characters enjoyed ice fishing and so does Jo and Bruce, they each make the most of winter here by doing this.

LeRoy indicated he enjoys snowshoeing while he hikes during the winter.

And Deb has two words of what she enjoys “The Snow”. And Jean added a few more with “Snow and more snow”.

But still there were those who do not care for winters in Minnesota.

Missy says “Nothing. There is nothing good about winter lol”.

Kim agreed by saying “The end of it”.

Steve’s plans are to not even stick around apparently his one-word answer was simply “Arizona”.

Lynette had a one-word response as well- “SPRING”.

Jennifer chimed in with “When it's over “ and Rene came back around again to voice her displeasure of the colder months here when she replied- ”NOTHING!”.

I’m not sure there’s much we can do about what is yet to come, let’s just hope that we all look out for one another and be as safe as possible this winter.