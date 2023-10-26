Woman Hurt in Early Morning Rollover in Sherburne County

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in an early morning rollover in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 169 in Elk River.

Twenty-two-year-old Kaitlyn Stahn of St. Paul was driving south when her vehicle went into the ditch and rolled. She was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the road was wet at the time of the crash.

