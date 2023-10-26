Nearly An Inch of Rain in St. Cloud Overnight
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We had nearly an inch of rain during the overnight in St. Cloud.
The National Weather Service says the official rainfall total at the St. Cloud Regional Airport is .80 of an inch (as of 6:00 a.m.).
We're now up to 3.62 inches for the month so far, which is 1.41 inches above normal.
We're still 1.73 inches of precipitation below normal for the year to date.
It is expected to be mostly dry for the rest of the morning into the afternoon with another round of rain later today into the evening.
