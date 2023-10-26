Is There A Moose On The Loose 45 Miles South Of St. Cloud?

If you live south of St. Cloud in the area of Silver Lake, Winsted, Dassel, or Cokato you might want to check your trail cameras, or doorbell cameras for that matter. Apparently, there might be a moose roaming around, according to social media.

It's been a weird year for moose, as they often roam extreme Northern Minnesota, but have been spotted in Northern Iowa, and near New Ulm Minnesota over the last few weeks. So I wouldn't be surprised if this moose in Winsted wasn't the same fella that was spotted back in September in Northern Iowa, as he makes his way back North.

The recent moose sighting was reported on social media on October 24th, and it's two still pictures of a large moose-like animal just seemingly hanging out.

While it's quite rare in Minnesota to see a moose in real life, as they often steer clear of people, but they are still spotted from time to time outside of their normal territory.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, if you encounter a moose know that "Though they appear formidable, moose are seldom aggressive. Exceptions are a cow that feels her calf is in danger, or a bull in rut...Rutting or mating season occurs from mid-September to mid-October."

Although they appear awkward and lanky, a moose can run up to 35 mph according to the Department of Natural Resources, so you won't outrun it if you happen upon this guy, seemingly making it back North in time for winter.

