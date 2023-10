Tech upset 3rd seeded Cloquet-Esko-Carleton 2-1 Wednesday night in an overtime shootout 4-2 at White Bear Lake High School in the Class AA State Boys Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals. Tech improves to 8-7-3.

The Tigers will play 2nd seeded Hill Murray at U.S. Bank Stadium Wednesday November 1 at 2:30 p.m. Hill Murray beat Mahtomedi 6-2 Wednesday.