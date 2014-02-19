Wolves Set To Begin Stretch Run Wednesday With Tough Matchup

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a lot of ground to make up on their post-All Star Game schedule, which begins tonight at Target Center against the Indiana Pacers.

The Wolves would likely need a record of 22-7 in their final 29 games to overtake Phoenix and/or Dallas for the eighth and final playoff spot. Minnesota is 4-6 in their last ten games.

The Pacers have the second-best winning percentage in the NBA at 41-12, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder. Indiana topped the Atlanta Hawks 108-98 Tuesday night.