Wolves Quiet Jazz Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz 107-88 Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. The Timberwolves have won four of their past five games and are only three games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 21 points and 15 rebounds while Andrew Wiggins scored 20 in the win. Shabazz Muhammad added 18 for Minnesota off the bench.

The Timberwolves (25-36) will play at San Antonio Saturday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m.