Wolves Outlast Suns Monday Night

The Timberwolves topped the Suns 121-116 Monday night at Target Center. The Wolves have now won 25 games this season, nine more than last year with eight games remaining.

Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 32 points, including sinking 17 of his 21 free throw attempts. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points with ten rebounds.

The Wolves will host the Clippers Wednesday night at Target Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON beginning with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m.