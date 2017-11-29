Wolves Blow Big Lead In Loss To Wiz

The Washington Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 92-89 Tuesday night at Target Center. The Wolves led by as many as 13 points in the contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Jimmy Butler added 17 points and ten assists. Otto Porter, Jr. led Washington with 22 points, including the game-sealing bucket late in the fourth quarter.

The Timberwolves will look to bounce back with a win in New Orleans Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.