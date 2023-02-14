Winter Weather Advisory, Blizzard Warning in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in central Minnesota, including Stearns and Benton counties.

It will be in effect from midnight Tuesday through 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Snow accumulation will only be about an inch. But, winds will gust up to 55 miles an hour.

Rain Tuesday will turn to snow from west to east late in the evening as much colder air arrives. A period of light to moderate snow will occur late evening and overnight as winds increase steadily and gust as high as 55 mph. A flash freeze is likely and whiteout conditions are possible at times.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for west central Minnesota. It will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

They will have between two and four inches of snow, along with the 55 mile an hour winds.

