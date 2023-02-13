Stearns County Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sauk Centre man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Twenty-two-year-old William Boyes pleaded guilty to 5th degree criminal sexual conduct. As part of the plea agreement, six other criminal sexual conduct charges were dropped.

According to the criminal complaint, the sexual assault took place multiple times at a home in Stearns County during the summer and fall of 2019. The girl was 15-years-old at the time.

Records show the girl underwent a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center and recounted multiple instances where Boyes touched her sexually.

Boyes will be sentenced on June 2nd.

