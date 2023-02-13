Garage Entered in North St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a garage was entered on February 8th on the 1000 block of 35th Avenue North in St. Cloud. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. He indicates that contents in the garage were went through. Simondet did not indicate whether the garage was left unlocked.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

