Willmar Man and Woman Facing Charges After Drug Bust

WILLMAR -- Two people from Willmar were arrested following a drug bust Monday.

The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force carried out a search at a home in the 400 block of 15th Street Southwest in Willmar.

During the search, authorities found more than 600 fake Oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl as well as a loaded handgun and cash they believe came from the sale of drugs.

A 32-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were taken to the Kandiyohi County Jail and will face 1st Degree Controlled Substance and firearms-related charges.

