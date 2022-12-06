Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business

ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night.

The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.

Authorities say when they arrived, they found the worker on the roof of the building, about 120 feet off the ground. Police say the employee had fallen four feet off of a platform.

Authorities got the employee safely to the ground. The person was then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The employee has not been identified.

The incident remains under investigation.

