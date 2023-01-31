Six People Arrested in Kandiyohi County Drug Bust

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Six people were arrested Monday in connection to a drug investigation in Kandiyohi County.

Get our free mobile app

Members of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, Central Minnesota Task Force, MN BCA and other law enforcement agencies, used three search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties.

Authorities says they found over a half pound of methamphetamine, three handguns, and several thousands of dollars in cash believed to be from meth sales.

All six people face a variety of drug related charges.

The case remains active and authorities believe more arrests will be made in the future.

READ RELATED ARTICLES