Litchfield Man Arrested for Drug Possession, Fleeing Police

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- A Litchfield man was arrested on drug charges following a brief car chase last week.

On Friday, members of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force carried out a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Chandler Avenue South in Litchfield.

While authorities were waiting outside, the homeowner left the home in a vehicle. Authorities say a search of the man's home turned up fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and cash they believe to be payment for the sale of drugs.

Reports show the Litchfield Police Department tried to pull the man over, but he sped away. Authorities say police chased the man just over a mile before he crashed near County Road 1 and West Ripley Street.

The 39-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody and faces charges including possession of a controlled substance and fleeing police.

