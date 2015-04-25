Wild Top Blues to Take Game 5

The Minnesota Wild won 4-1 at St. Louis Friday night to win Game 5 of their Western Conference first round playoff series. St. Louis scored first in the 1st period with a goal from Vladimir Tarasenko before Marco Scandella tied the game with a goal for Minnesota in the 1st period.

The Wild scored a pair of goals in the 2nd period from Nino Niederreiter and Mikko Koivu. Charlie Coyle scored for the Wild in the 3rd period. Devin Dubnyk had 36 saves for the Wild. Minnesota was out-shot 37-19.

Minnesota will host St. Louis in Game 6 of the series Sunday at 2pm, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 1:45.