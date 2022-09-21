Watch This Minnesota Goaltender Prank A Popular NHL-er

The Minnesota Wild are all in with future hall of fame goaltender Marc-André Fleury. It appears that during the NHL Media Tour which was going on in Las Vegas last week, Fleury decided he was going to prank one of his former teammates. The teammate that Flower targeted with his prank was none other than Sidney Crosby, another future NHL Hall of Famer, and former Pittsburgh Penguins teammate.

The prank ended up being a multi-part prank where Fleury not only taped up all of Crosby's gear but also made sure to add a wet twist by bringing in a glass of water into the prank. Check out Marc-André as he works to complete his practical joke before Crosby shows up at the arena.

It didn't take long before Crosby found his taped gear, and he uttered to the camera crew "Ohh Flower got me!"

Image Credit: @MNWILD via Twitter

It took 7 rolls of clear tape to hold all of Sidney Crosby's gear together, and something tells me that he might have been suspecting something on his arrival as he later said he should have tried to beat Fleury to the arena, for this very reason.

The Minnesota Wild open up the NHL season at home, a first since 2014-15, on October 13th against the New York Rangers.

