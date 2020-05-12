Why Is The NBA Acting Like They Will Still Have A Season? [PODCAST]

We are now about two months removed from the NBA postponing its season, and the league is still acting like they are going to restart the season at some point. But why?

Is it really realistic to try to bring back all the teams, have another training camp, then finish out the regular season in which maybe four teams have any chance to win the title anyway?

WJON's Alex Svejkovsky joined "Hang Up and Listen" to get to the bottom of this mystery. "Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.