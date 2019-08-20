White Sox Snap Twins Streak Monday

The Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 Monday night at Target Field in the first game of a three-game series. The loss snaps the Twins' four-game winning streak and drops their record to 76-49, two games ahead of idle Cleveland.

The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a Jorge Polanco double and Nelson Cruz single. However, Chicago responded with four runs off of Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson, with the big blast coming on a three-run home run from Jose Abreu.

The Twins pounded out 15 hits in the loss while stranding ten runners on base.

Polanco finished 2-5 with a home run and two runs batted in, while Cruz returned from the injured list to finish 2-5 with a run batted in.

The Twins will host the White Sox again Tuesday night at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.