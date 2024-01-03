Where’s the MN Snow? At the Amazing Snow Sculpture Championship!

Snow. It's something we haven't seen much of this year. But we'll be able to see it when the World Snow Sculpting Championship returns to Stillwater this month. This event will take place January 17th - 21st. Who knows, with the way it's been going this year this may be one of the few times this year that you'll get to see snow!

28th Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo VCG via Getty Images loading...

Wondering how they can sculpt snow when none exists? That's where the folks at Afton Alps step in. They make the snow with their machinery. When the sculpting teams arrive they find large blocks of snow waiting for them to create mind-blowing sculptures.

Discover Stillwater, in partnership with City of Stillwater, Minnesota - Local Government and Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is a proud sponsor of the Third Annual World Snow Sculpting Championship again in 2024!

Teams from around the world will travel to Stillwater, Minnesota to create amazing snow sculptures while competing for prize money and the title of the World Champion. This will be a judged event and will include social events, activities, ceremonies, the people's choice award, and will be fun for the whole family.

January 17th - 21st, 2024

Lowell Park, Stillwater MN

Outside of snow sculpting, the event is jam-packed with lots of other wintertime fun:

+MORE!

Stillwater is just about 90 minutes southeast of St. Cloud and just about 30 minutes east of Minneapolis. So it's a quick fun road trip for Central Minnesotans. Plus, if this mild weather persists, the drive will be easier and so will hanging around outdoors to see all the incredible sculptures.

Want more winter fun? Don't forget about the new festival, Bold & Bright , coming to St. Cloud January 25th - 28th.

