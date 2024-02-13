MN Made Movie Starring ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Was Just Released

Remember the movie that was being filmed back in 2022 down in Jordan and parts of the MN Sauerkraut capital Henderson? Well that movie wrapped shooting a while ago, but we were waiting on the final cut. Well, last week, I missed it, but Marmalade was released, and it looks like critics enjoyed the film!

Minnesota's Television and Film Board shared a post about the film and the tax credits that brought the film to Minnesota.

The film, called Marmalade, after the lead female character "Follows a man in jail who narrates the colorful tale of a romantic bank heist to his cunning cellmate to escape and reunite with the alluring love of his life."

Rotten Tomatoes gives the film an 80% fresh rating, which is pretty good, and at least one imdb.com review gave the movie 10 out of 10 stars.

This has to be the most unique movie I've seen in a while. At first, it seems like you know what you're getting into, but there are plot twists my family and I didn't see coming at all. Not to mention the cast put their whole careers into this movie, in my opinion. There are also little easter eggs throughout the entire movie that hint towards certain things at the end, which makes me excited to rewatch it and see what I missed and what makes more sense after knowing how it ends. I truly hope this movie and its cast/crew get at least a few awards for this. I've never written a review here, but this movie warrants one. - poorpoorroddy

If you want to watch this made-in-MN film, you can find it on Amazon Prime.

