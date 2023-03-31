Minnesota Town Named One Of The Top 10 Best Small Town Food Scenes

One Minnesota town was just named for the 4th year in a row one of the best small town food scenes in the US! USA Today listed Stillwater as being one of the top 10 in the entire US, here is what they had to say about one of Minnesota's oldest cities.

For the 4th year in a row, Stillwater has made the USA TODAY list of Top 10 Best Small Town Food Scenes in the United States!

Stillwater’s charming Main Street district offers a thriving foodie scene, trendy boutiques and many vintage shops, wineries, breweries, local artisans, river cruises, trolley tours, bike trails and festivals. Stillwater welcomes leisure travelers year-round, with a great variety of lodging options from hotels and AirBnBs to charming Bed and Breakfasts, as well as over 20 venues that are perfect for hosting corporate meetings, conferences, reunions, and weddings.

Stillwater came in at #9 on the list, ahead of Bar Harbor Maine, and behind Truckee California.

According to 10Best contributor Chelle Koster Walton, “this river city wears its past in its fun and funky restaurants,” including romantic rooftop eateries overlooking the St. Croix River and casual sidewalk cafes. Fill up on hearty German fare at Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter, sip a mai tai at the Tilted Tiki, grab dinner and a cocktail from LoLo American Kitchen & Craft Bar or eat outdoors at Brick & Bourbon. USA Today

Other cities that made the list of top 10 best small town food scenes in the US were:

Ashland Oregon, Newberg Oregon, Fredericksburg Texas, Traverse City Michigan, Ayer Massachusetts, Abingdon Virginia, and Lewisburg West Virginia.

