If you are looking for a quick escape this weekend, you might want to check out this new business about 90 minutes from St. Cloud. Located in downtown Stillwater, Matt's Basement offers up vintage/nostalgic video games and Boba tea and waffles for those that stop by.

The business is basically BRAND NEW to downtown Stillwater as they just opened St. Patrick's Day weekend, but some of the reviews I've heard and see online seem to be indicating that this little shop might be a hidden hideaway gem for those wanting to spend some time away from home for a few hours.

Discover Stillwater posted about the new business earlier today on social media, but my wife had mentioned it to me over the weekend. I guess a few of her friends and their partners stumbled upon the new place this past weekend and just absolutely loved it.

If you want to turn the clock back a little bit and relive your teenage years this might be a fun option. Matt's Basement features: "Atari, NES, and Nintendo64, to Wii for Gamecube games, PS3s, classic Playstation games and more!" according to the Discover Stillwater post.

After your visit, you can walk along the St. Croix River, or head to my personal Stillwater spot, Nacho Mama's for a margarita. You really can't go wrong when you are in Downtown Stillwater.

Wishing the best of luck to Matt's Basement as starting a business is a HUGE undertaking, but as I wrote earlier I've heard so far nothing but good things.

