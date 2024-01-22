[Gallery] Check Out The 2024 Snow Sculpting Championships!
The 2024 World Snow Sculpting Championship was this weekend in Stillwater. I got the chance to see the championship on Sunday, and I've got to say what amazing international talent! There were some really, REALLY intricate snow sculptures, and everyone in attendance seemed to be transfixed to each sculpture as they walked by.
The winners were out of Canada, but there were several countries that sent teams to compete that you don't think about snow. Mexico for instance comes to mind as a country that you don't think about snow.
We have our World Snow Sculpting Championship 2024 Winners!
Please note that each photo is labeled with the respective team's sculpture that is photographed.
1st Place: Canada QC, Team Fjordwitches
Name of Sculpture: FJCOWRD, La vachoune de mer, A milky sea monster
Prize: $4,000
2nd Place: Turkey, Team Izmit
Name of Sculpture: Crack
Prize: $2,000
3rd Place: USA, Team North Dakota
Name of Sculpture: The Solace of Sleep
Prize: $1,000
People’s Choice: Mexico, Team Colima
Name of Sculpture: Pok-Ta-Pok: The Ball Game
Prize: $1,000
Now, we party! Head downtown Stillwater for the World's Coolest Block Party | World Snow Sculpting Championship 2024 happening from 6-9 PM!
Here are a few of the photos I took while I was in Stillwater on Sunday!
Here are some photos from last years competition too!
Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota
The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting.
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM
