Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $785 Million
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Mega Millions jackpot climbs again.
No tickets matched all six numbers to claim the top prize in Friday's drawing. Those numbers were 1,3,6,44, and 51 with a Mega Ball of 7.
The jackpot now stands at $785 million, making it the fourth largest in the game's history. The top prize has an estimated cash option of $395 million.
The next Mega Millions drawing will happen Tuesday night.
